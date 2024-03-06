Arunachal Health department starts investigation, surveillance following rabies death

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: The health department here has started investigation and surveillance activities following a rabies death, an official said. A 26-year-old man, who was a resident of Chandranagar area here died on Monday due to rabies. Investigation and surveillance activities have been pressed to contain further spread of rabies infection, ICC district surveillance officer Dr Giri Tali said. He disclosed that the man’s pet dog scratched him on the chest in December 2023.

On March 2 last, Dr Tali said the man developed typical neurological signs and symptoms of rabies. He said the patient was first brought to Ramakrishna Mission Hospital here but the doctors referred him to the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) at Naharlagun.

As the doctors at TRIHMS were unable to diagnose the ailment, the patient was further referred to Guwahati in Assam, Dr Tali said.

As the patient was in serious condition and with no treatment available, the doctors advised the relatives of the patient to go back. The patient succumbed to rabies infection at TRIHMS, he said.

This is the second rabies death case the surveillance unit of ICC has come across in the last six months of a rabies outbreak in Itanagar, Dr Tali said. On September 14 last year, an 18-year-old student died due to dog bite, he added.

Meanwhile, the health department has advised people who came into contact with the deceased and the pet to take anti-rabies vaccine from district medical officer, free of cost.

