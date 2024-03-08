Arunachal: Historic Inauguration of Bichom District; Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Lead Ceremony

ITANAGAR: A significant event unfolded as Pema Khandu, the Chief Minister, launched the freshly established Bichom district in Arunachal Pradesh. This new district has roots in West Kameng and East Kameng districts. Union Minister for Earth Science Kiren Rijiju and other notables were present at the occasion.
Part of the launch event was the symbolic handoff of tasks. Chief Minister Khandu passed on the official emblems of Deputy Commissioner (DC) and Superintendent of Police (SP) to DC Akriti Sagar, IAS, and SP Sudhanshu Dhama, IPS. The event also marked the beginning of district headquarters at Napangphung.
In his message to the residents of the new district, Chief Minister Khandu voiced his delight over fulfilling a dream nurtured since 1984. He appreciated the various groups and individuals who influenced this decision, underscoring the realization of the demand for Bichom district.
In delving into the past, Khandu said that the appeal for the district originated in 1984 and earned official stamp after the inauguration of the Bichom District Demand Committee in 1996. This committee was led by Kiren Rijiju, a native of Nafra.
While retracing the path, Khandu pointed out the formation of four additional districts, i.e., Pakkekessang, Kamle, Leparada, and Shi Yomi. He congratulated MLAs Mama Natung, Goruk Pordung, and Dongru Siongju for helping bring the vision of the Bichom district to life.
Chief Minister Khandu gave support for new district headquarters' infrastructural improvement. He committed to swapping the old assets brought from East Kameng to Bichom district with new ones.
In February, the Bichom district's foundation was settled when Arunachal Pradesh (Re-Organization of Districts) (Amendment) Bill, 2024, was approved in the state Assembly. The new district will aid in reaching remote areas and boost economic growth with the help of government initiatives. This will be a boon to communities such as Miji, Sajolang, Aka (Koro), and Puroik.
The Bichom district will unite 27 villages from West Kameng and 28 villages from East Kameng, covering circles like Nafra, Khazalang, Sirilang, Lada, and Bana.
Khandu also shared some good news: a village, earlier missed in the Bichom district's initial amendment, has now been corrected and will be part of the new district.
At the inauguration, Khandu began the distribution of vehicles to Self-Help Groups (SHGs) via Arunachal Grameen Express Yojana. Also, he started 18 initiatives and commissioned the same number. Among the significant inaugurations were a Multi Technology Testing Centre, the Administrative Building of Central Agricultural University (Imphal), and the distribution of homes under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.
Cabinet Minister Mama Natung was present. And so were MLAs Dongru Siongju, Goruk Pordung, and Hayeng Mangfi. Nyato Dukam, Phurpa Tsering, Kumsi Sidisow, and Dorjee Wangdi Kharma also attended. There were even representatives from societies like Sajolang Elite, Aka Welfare, Puroik Welfare Society, East Kameng Social Welfare and Cultural Organization were also present.
