Arunachal: HIV/AIDS Awareness Campaign Launched in East Siang District

Itanagar: A campaign to create awareness on HIV/AIDS among the people has been launched in the East Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday.

The campaign, Intensified IEC on HIV/AIDS and Integrated Health Campaign, was launched by Pasighat East MLA Tapi Darang and East Siang deputy commissioner Tayi Taggu in the presence of SP Dr S Singhal and DMO Dr Komling Perme, among others.

Lawmaker Darang, while addressing the occasion, expressed dismay at the rising case of infected HIV/AIDS in the district.

“One should not lose sight of the goal to eliminate HIV/AIDS, so it is the time to give awareness to the people and break the chain of infection further despite the increase in cases,” he said. He acknowledged the efforts of the Arunachal Pradesh State AIDS Control Society (APSACS) and its associate organizations for working tirelessly to make the state HIV/AIDS free.

In his deliberation, DC Taggu emphasized on the importance of health, saying that good health leads one to something good, whereas bad health leads people to nothing.

Taggu added that NGOs, clan-based organizations, community organizations and all the stakeholders must engage themselves in eliminating HIV/AIDS as it is dangerous to humankind. APSACS project director Dr. Marbom Basar highlighted the data analysis of HIV/AIDS in the district. He informed me that 80 percent of HIV/AIDS spreads through injective drug users, of whom those under 35 fall under vulnerable. To break the chain, it is necessary to sensitize people about the disease, and also collective effort like district administration collaborating with every stakeholder is indispensable, Dr. Basar added.

