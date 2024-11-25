Arunachal: ICAR-NRCM Organizes Animal Health Camp in Pei-Pochu Village

A CORRESPONDENT

YACHULI: The ICAR-National Research Centre on Mithun (ICAR-NRCM), Nagaland, in collaboration with the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development, Keyi-Panyor district, organized an animal health camp and awareness program at Pei-Pochu village, Yachuli.

The camp aimed to promote scientific Mithun rearing practices and improve the overall health and productivity of Mithun herds.

Experts from ICAR-NRCM conducted various activities, including administering vaccines to protect Mithun from foot and mouth disease (FMD), identifying and tracking individual animals through ear tagging, and collecting fecal and serum samples for laboratory analysis.

The scientists also advised farmers on adopting semi-intensive farming systems to enhance the health and growth of their Mithun. They emphasized the importance of regular veterinary care and the use of quality feed and supplements.

The event was well attended by local Mithun farmers, who benefited from the expert advice and free veterinary services provided. The camp underscores the commitment of ICAR-NRCM and the state government to promoting sustainable livestock farming and improving the livelihoods of rural communities.

