Wangsu Aims to Bring ICAR-CIRB Advancements from Lab to Field in Arunachal

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: With a view to gaining firsthand insights into the research, advanced practices, and technologies undertaken at the central institute and "adapting" it to suit Arunachal's "unique" requirements, Agriculture Minister Gabriel D Wangsu visited the ICAR-Central Institute for Research on Buffaloes (CIRB) in Hisar, Haryana, on Thursday. Highlighting the State's vast land resources, Wangsu, who also holds the portfolios of Animal Husbandry and Dairy, among others, emphasized the region's potential for buffalo introduction and rearing.

"Arunachal Pradesh has immense scope for propagating buffalo rearing. We have enough land, and I am here to identify valuable breeds and technologies that can be successfully introduced in our state," he stated during discussions with CIRB officials, including directors, secretaries, and faculty heads.

The minister praised CIRB's scientists and researchers for their significant achievements in areas such as buffalo cloning, disease control, and technological innovation. He expressed interest in transferring these advancements from the lab to the field in Arunachal Pradesh and sought CIRB's guidance for effective implementation. Wangsu assured that discussions on collaboration would continue in the coming days. He announced plans to initiate the process of drafting a proposal upon his return to Arunachal Pradesh.

The ministerial team toured the rearing centre, laboratories, and other integral units of ICAR-CIRB, an official communiqué informed on Friday.

