Arunachal: Indian Army Marks 62 Years of Valor at Walong Battle with Month-Long Celebration

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: As part of celebrations of the 62nd anniversary of the Battle of Walong, Arunachal Pradesh minister Dasanglu Pul flagged off two battlefield treks by a combined team of Indian Army and NCC cadets, retracing the path taken by soldiers during the 1962 Sino-India war.

The treks are in remembrance of the stiff resistance put up by brave soldiers in challenging weather and terrain and also to promote battlefield tourism in the scenic and pristine Lohit Valley, Guwahati-based Defence PRO Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said on Thursday.

Rawat said the adventure treks to Jachep Tso and Kundao Tso were flagged off by Arunachal Pradesh Women and Child Development, and Cultural Affairs Dasanglu Pul at Walong brigade in Anjaw district on Thursday.

These high mountainous lakes among snow-covered peaks will be visited by a joint team of Indian Army, NCC cadets and citizens from Anjaw and Lohit districts. He said through these treks, the Indian Army aims to promote adventure tourism in Lohit Valley and train local youth as tourism entrepreneurs. The army dedicated Sadbhavna projects to the local community which was received by Pul. The Operation Sadbhavna is the Indian Army’s flagship programme for community development in sync with the government’s Vibrant Village initiative.

A cycle expedition from Namsai to Namti, a motorcycle expedition from Mipi to Meshai, white water rafting from Walong to Wakro and a half marathon from Kibithu to Walong have also been planned as part of the commemorative events, Lt Col Rawat said.

