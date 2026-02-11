Arunachal: Indian Army promotes border tourism through student outreach in Upper Siang

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The Spearhead Division of the Spear Corps of the Indian Army organized a border tourism initiative at Gelling in Upper Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh, taking a group of students on an educational tour to promote awareness, pride and a deeper connection with India's frontier regions.

The programme, organized earlier this month, aimed to encourage experiential learning and highlight the tourism potential of border areas. It saw the participation of 21 students and three teachers from Siang Valley School in Tuting, who travelled through the scenic landscapes of the region, an official release said.

During the tour, the participants crossed the picturesque Kepang La Pass, witnessing waterfalls, wildflowers and dense forests rich in biodiversity, offering them first-hand exposure to the natural beauty and ecological wealth of the eastern Himalayas.

The group also paid homage at the newly constructed Siang Surya Sthal, a site of national importance symbolizing reverence, resilience and a deep cultural connection with the sacred Siang River. Flowing through largely unspoilt terrain, the river added to the experience while underscoring the region's spiritual, cultural and environmental significance.

