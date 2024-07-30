Manipur: Security Forces Rescue Abducted Kuki, Seize Weapons

IMPHAL: Amid deliberate killing of large number of people against backdrop of ongoing communal tensions state and central forces have successfully executed series of operations resulting in rescue of abducted Kuki tribal and detention of 112 suspects. The operations also led to recovery of significant cache of arms ammunition and explosives according to police report released on Tuesday.

Joint efforts of security forces culminated in rescue of Mangminlal Kipgen 24-year-old Kuki individual Kipgen had strayed into fields of Naranseina in Bishnupur District on Monday night. Subsequently, he was abducted by unknown persons After extensive search operations Kipgen was found and safely taken into custody Authorities are currently verifying his antecedents and other details with plans to hand him over to appropriate authorities underway.

In a separate operation in Pechi Chinglak area near a bridge in Thoubal District security forces recovered considerable number of weapons and explosives. The recovered items included five hand grenades. There was an SLR magazine, a 40mm Lathode shell one detonator, three smoke shells 26 live rounds of ammunition, 52 empty shell casings seven HD cartridges and three unmarked fired cartridges. These items have been handed over to Thoubal police station for further legal action.

The comprehensive operations also saw establishment of 101 checkpoints across different districts. These checkpoints resulted in the detention of 112 individuals for various violations. The concerted efforts of state and central forces underscore their commitment to restoring peace and order amidst prevailing communal unrest.

The swift and coordinated actions of security forces have not only led to successful rescue of an abducted individual but have also dealt a significant blow to illegal arms and ammunition activities in region. The ongoing operations are part of broader strategy to ensure safety and security of all communities in state during these turbulent times.

Authorities continue to urge public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities. Efforts to stabilize region persist. The dedication and professionalism of state and central forces remain pivotal in mission to restore normalcy as they uphold rule of law.