Arunachal: ITBP Jawans Mark 75th Republic Day with Patriotic Zest on Indo-China Border

ITANAGAR: In a display of unwavering patriotism, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawans commemorated the 75th Republic Day of India with fervor at the peaks of the Indo-China border in Arunachal Pradesh on January 26. As guardians of the Indo-China border across five states, including the challenging terrains of Arunachal Pradesh, the ITBP demonstrated their national pride by unfurling the Indian flag and chanting 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' slogans.

Operating in some of the most difficult conditions to protect India's borders, the ITBP's celebration of Republic Day in such a significant location underscores the dedication and commitment of these soldiers. With 60 battalions, including 56 regular and 4 specialist ones, and a presence along the entire stretch of the India-China border, the ITBP stands as a testament to India's strength and sovereignty.

This patriotic display by the ITBP jawans aligns with the nation's platinum celebration of Republic Day, marked with grandeur at Kartavya Path in the national capital. The New Delhi event featured a parade showcasing India's military capabilities, cultural diversity, and a theme of women empowerment, with an all-women Tri-Service contingent and women pilots participating in the fly-past.

The Republic Day celebrations this year held special significance as they followed the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav,' commemorating 75 years of independence. French President Emmanuel Macron graced the occasion as the Chief Guest, highlighting the strong ties between India and France.

The ITBP jawans' observance of Republic Day not only symbolizes their unwavering spirit but also serves as a poignant reminder of recent tensions in the Tawang sector, where a face-off with Chinese troops occurred in December 2022. Despite such challenges, the ITBP continues to stand guard, celebrating the nation's democratic values and achievements with pride and honor. This display at the Indo-China border showcases the resilience and dedication of the ITBP in safeguarding India's sovereignty even in the face of adversities.