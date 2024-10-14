Arunachal Pradesh Education Minister Seeks Support from SMCs and Panchayat Bodies

Our correspondent

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Education Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona has sought support from school management committees (SMCs) and panchayat bodies for smooth functioning of the government-run schools.

Inspecting Karo government residential school in Pidi circle of Shi-Yomi district on Saturday, Sona expressed displeasure over the absenteeism of teachers.

“If you don’t want to teach or attend classes you should resign from your respective post,” he said while cautioning of disciplinary action.

Emphasizing the need for imparting quality education and proper coordination among the teachers, SMC and other local bodies, the minister said, ‘teachers should not come to me if they get terminated for neglecting their responsibilities.’

The Sunbird Trust is doing their best so that students may excel in their academics and it is your duty as local teacher to discharge your duties with full dedication, he said. With reference to the Karo residential school, Sona said the reputation of the school has been tarnished due to molestation and sexual assault of minor girls, the onus is on all to bring back the lost glory of the school.

As the proposed Tato-Monigong highway is affecting a part of the residential school, the minister urged the SMC and panchayat leaders of Karo village to identify an alternative place, so that hostels, playground and teachers’ quarters can be shifted at the earliest.

A representative of the Sunbird Trust claimed that classrooms remain empty due to absence of teachers.

Although most of the schools have adequate teachers, there is lack of sincerity and dedication among the teachers, he lamented.

He revealed many students from Class 8 and 10 are indulging in unwanted activities.

The Bengaluru-based Trust has adopted Yapik government primary school, Lungte government primary school, Karo government residential school, Monigong government secondary school and Papikrong government primary school.

