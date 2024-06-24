Arunachal: Kabi Doyom Wins Gold at National Judo Tournament, Bringing Glory to Arunachal Pradesh

ITANAGAR: In landmark achievement Kabi Doyom from Yegri village Leparada, Arunachal Pradesh secured gold medal at prestigious All India Inter Sport Authority of India (SAI) Judo Tournament 2024. The event was held in Bhopal. It showcased some of the nation’s finest judo talents.

Doyom’s victory is significant moment for her home state. It brings immense pride and honor to Arunachal Pradesh. Her stellar performance highlighted her personal dedication. It also placed Arunachal Pradesh prominently on the national sports map.

The Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Chowna Mein expressed his pride. He joy over Doyom’s accomplishment. In heartfelt tweet he stated "Proud of Miss Kabi Doyom’s outstanding achievement. She clinched gold medal at the All India Inter SAI Judo Tournament 2024 in Bhopal Madhya Pradesh. Hailing from Yegri village Leparada. Miss Doyom has brought immense pride and honour to Arunachal Pradesh. My heartfelt congratulations to Miss Kabi Doyom for this remarkable feat. I wish her continued success in her future endeavours."

Doyom’s success story is testament to her hard work, discipline, and passion for judo. Her commitment to sport. Her remarkable journey to the top have been truly inspiring. This gold medal win will motivate many young athletes from Arunachal Pradesh and beyond to strive for excellence in sports.

All India Inter SAI Judo Tournament is highly competitive event. Drawing participants from various states across the country. Doyom’s victory amidst such strong competition underscores her exceptional talent and dedication.

As Kabi Doyom returns home with gold medal. She not only celebrates her personal achievement. Also carries hopes and dreams of many aspiring athletes from her region. Her success shines a spotlight on potential of athletes from Arunachal Pradesh and serves as inspiration for future generations.

In coming years. Kabi Doyom’s name will likely be synonymous with perseverance and excellence in judo encouraging many to follow in her footsteps and aim for greatness in their respective sports endeavors.