Arunachal: Khandu Highlights Education Reforms, Growth in Government School Enrolment

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday said the government was working to improve the quality of government schools through the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and Mission Shikshit Arunachal, with the target of achieving the objectives by 2029.

Speaking at the state-level Golden Jubilee Meritorious Students' Awards ceremony, Khandu said a task force had been constituted for NEP implementation, followed by consultations with community-based organisations and other stakeholders. District-level consultations had also helped prepare a comprehensive roadmap.

Khandu said the government was rationalising schools and strengthening the inter-village school model, with greater focus on infrastructure and adequate subject teachers. He said substantial recruitment of subject teachers through the State Public Service Commission had already been undertaken.

He also welcomed the recent rise in enrolment in government schools, calling it encouraging amid declining enrolment in government schools across the country.

Khandu felicitated 30 toppers from Classes III to XII for the 2024-25 academic session and urged them to remain disciplined, focused and committed to excellence. Around 840 students had received the award at various district levels.

The award was instituted in 2022 and its implementation began in the 2023-24 academic year. The 2024-25 edition was the second state-level ceremony.

Emphasising holistic development, Khandu stressed discipline, respect for elders and teachers, physical fitness and sports alongside academic excellence. He said playgrounds had been provided in government schools across the state.

He also highlighted opportunities for youth in government service, the private sector, entrepreneurship and emerging fields. Khandu said the first Sainik School had been established at Pasighat, while a second was coming up at Tawang under the PPP mode. The government was also working with the Army on coaching for selected students preparing for NDA and CDS examinations.

Khandu said students admitted to universities ranked among the top 150 globally under QS rankings were receiving State support, with around 13-14 Arunachali students benefiting from the scholarship initiative this year.

Recalling his own education, Khandu said he had studied at Government Gompa Middle School in Tawang and was part of its first batch after the school was upgraded to a secondary school.

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