CM Pema Khandu Highlights Arunachal’s Economic Growth, Connectivity Transformation

A CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh has witnessed a major transformation in its economy and connectivity over the past decade, with the state's GSDP rising by nearly 149 per cent and road construction increasing six-fold, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said on Wednesday.

Addressing the last day of the special session of state Assembly in the presence of Vice President C P Radhakrishnan, Khandu said the state's GSDP increased from around Rs 20,373 crore in 2016 to more than Rs 50,651 crore, while the state budget grew by over 238 per cent and per capita income more than doubled.

He said the state's own resources have also grown by more than five-and-a-half times, reflecting the strengthening of its economy.

Khandu said connectivity has seen an unprecedented expansion, with road construction increasing from around 300 km a year to 1,800 km.

The rural road network has expanded from 4,131 km to nearly 14,000 km, while the National Highway network has increased from 1,043 km to 2,538 km, with another 4,060 km under various stages of construction, he said.

"Better roads, tunnels, railways, air connectivity and digital infrastructure are reducing distances and opening new opportunities for our people," Khandu said.

The chief minister cited the Trans Arunachal Highway, Sela Tunnel, Donyi Polo Airport, advanced landing grounds and Frontier Highway as landmark projects that are driving social and economic transformation in the state.

Khandu credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and the Centre's sustained attention for the transformation, noting that Modi has visited Arunachal Pradesh several times since 2014 and that regular visits by Union ministers have strengthened the Centre's ties with the Northeast.

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