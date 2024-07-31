Arunachal: Kidnapped Student From Sadiya Found Dead After Ransom Demand

ITANAGAR: In a tragic turn of event, a minor boy, aged 12, was found dead on Wednesday morning. As per sources, the deceased has been identified as Rohit Bahadur Chetry, a resident of Sadiya, whose lifeless body was discovered buried in the dense jungles of Arunachal's Kalikhola area.
This unfortunate discovery was made after the young boy had been abducted by unidentified miscreants last week in Arunachal Pradesh.
Rohit was kidnapped on July 22 while returning home from school near the Sunpura locality. The kidnappers called his father Noor Bahadur Chetry and demanded Rs 25 lakh for his son's release.
The ransom amount was later reduced to Rs 2-3 lakhs. However, the culprits threatened Rohit's father by warning that his son would be killed if the amount was not paid or if the police were alerted.
The distressed father could not manage to gather the demanded amount, as a result of which, he sought help from the cops to save his son's life.
Despite intensive search operations and efforts to negotiate with the abductors, the situation ended in tragedy.
Two suspects, identified as Najuso Tamai and Gobin Tamang, both hailing from Arunachal Pradesh, have been arrested in connection with this case based on an FIR lodged at Sunpura Police Station.
The operation to nab them was led by the Tezu police in Arunachal Pradesh conducted in collaboration with the Sadiya Regional Gorkha Students Union.
A thorough interrogation was carried out, following which, the suspects admitted to the boy's murder and also disclosed the location where they had dumped his body.
This unfortunate incident has sent shockwaves in the region and has raised serious concerns regarding the safety of its residents.
