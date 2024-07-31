Arunachal: Kidnapped Student From Sadiya Found Dead After Ransom Demand

ITANAGAR: In a tragic turn of event, a minor boy, aged 12, was found dead on Wednesday morning. As per sources, the deceased has been identified as Rohit Bahadur Chetry, a resident of Sadiya, whose lifeless body was discovered buried in the dense jungles of Arunachal's Kalikhola area.

This unfortunate discovery was made after the young boy had been abducted by unidentified miscreants last week in Arunachal Pradesh.

Rohit was kidnapped on July 22 while returning home from school near the Sunpura locality. The kidnappers called his father Noor Bahadur Chetry and demanded Rs 25 lakh for his son's release.