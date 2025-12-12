Arunachal: K.T. Parnaik stresses intercultural harmony at Nagaland–Assam foundation day

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik on Thursday underscored the importance of intercultural understanding and youth engagement in building an inclusive and harmonious society, as he joined members of the Naga and Assamese communities in celebrating the state foundation day of Nagaland and Assam at Lok Bhavan.

The governor said the event exemplified India’s unity in diversity and aligned with the national vision of fostering stronger bonds among its people, an official statement informed.

Addressing the occasion, Parnaik spoke warmly of the rich and intertwined histories of Assam and Nagaland, praising both communities for their commitment to preserving natural heritage, traditional textiles, handlooms and cultural practices.

Drawing parallels with Arunachal Pradesh, he recalled that Assamese once served as an important connecting language during the state’s formative years, symbolizing the longstanding ties among the northeastern neighbours.

Parnaik expressed gratitude to the people of Assam and Nagaland for their contributions to Arunachal Pradesh’s development and to the broader vision of Viksit Bharat.

He said goodwill and mutual trust among the states had reinforced their interdependence and strengthened the warmth and camaraderie that had shaped relations across generations.

Highlighting the broader relevance of the event, the governor said the celebration was a vivid expression of the Prime Minister’s ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ initiative.

He said such cultural exchanges played an essential role in helping young people understand diverse traditions and lifestyles, an exposure that would guide and inspire them as they took on leadership roles in the state and the nation by 2047.

Parnaik added that the initiative had empowered the youth with a deeper sense of unity and shared national identity.

A cultural programme featured performances by Naga students of NERIST, who presented Ahoh, a gospel folk-fusion piece originally composed by Jano Nyekha in 2015.

Children from the Assamese community paid tribute to Zubeen Garg through a dance set to his popular songs, while Assamese women rendered the traditional Vaishnav devotional Diha Nam. Bodo women also showcased the graceful Bagarumba dance.

Children from Oju Mission, Naharlagun, attended the celebration as special guests of the governor.

The governor interacted with members of the Assamese and Naga communities residing in the state during the event and appreciated their efforts to preserve and promote their cultural heritage in Arunachal Pradesh.

