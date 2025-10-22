Arunachal: Kumey River Angling Festival Promotes Conservation and Heritage

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: With a strong call for conservation and sustainable eco-tourism, the Kumey River Angling and Conservation Festival concluded with great enthusiasm at Parsiparlo, a neolithic site in Kurung Kumey district in Arunachal Pradesh.

The two-day festival, held on October 17 and 18, centred around the theme “conservation and preservation of the Kumey river aquatic species – mahseer.” It drew 154 anglers and nature enthusiasts from across the region, blending adventure, heritage, and environmental awareness along the pristine river.

Koloriang MLA Pani Taram, who inaugurated the festival, underscored the importance of protecting the Kumey river’s aquatic ecosystem.

“We must conserve the rich biodiversity of our rivers and adopt eco-friendly practices to ensure that future generations can continue to enjoy and benefit from these natural treasures,” he said.

Organised by the Kumey Valley River Fishing Club (KVRFC) under the leadership of chairman Dare Logung and organising secretary Ha Takia, the event aimed to promote sustainable angling and highlight the ecological importance of the iconic mahseer fish.

The festival was held in collaboration with the district administration, led by deputy commissioner C Chuku, and the district police under SP Bomken Basar.

The Arunachal Anglers Forum, headed by advocate B Tayu, served as the technical partner, while The Spark News was the media partner.

Sponsorship came from the MLA, with additional support for fishing accessories from Derek D’Souza.

The festival featured a mix of competitive and cultural events, from lure fishing and traditional fishing demonstrations like Subuk and Pattar to river rafting, sightseeing at Karugh Selley, a display of neolithic artefacts, and a cave expedition.

In the angling competitions, Dr Paney Thoungon emerged winner of the invitation-only lure fishing event, taking home ?1.5 lakh, a trophy, and accessories. The open category saw Seji clinching the top spot, earning ?1 lakh and similar honours.

Reflecting on the success of the event, the DC said, “The festival reflects our collective commitment to preserving nature while celebrating the rich cultural and ecological heritage of the Kumey River.”

