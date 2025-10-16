Two youths drown in Demow River during fishing trip

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: Two youths of Kachari Pathar near Demow under Demow police station drowned in the Demow river on Tuesday afternoon. According to Sources, Montu Gogoi (30 years) and Mohan Gogoi (27 years) had gone fishing in the Demow River on Tuesday and drowned. After being informed about the incident, a team of Demow police and the SDRF team reached the area. According to police sources, the body of Montu Gogoi was recovered, but that of Mohan Gogoi was yet to be found at the time of filing of this report.

