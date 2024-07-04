Arunachal: Landslides Close Arunachal Pradesh’s Only State Highway

ITANAGAR: The Itanagar-Jote State Highway Arunachal Pradesh's first and only state highway, remains closed due to landslides at multiple locations causing significant inconvenience for residents of Sangdupota circle under Papum Pare district. The landslides have blocked the stretch between Itanagar and Baat village. This forces people to rely on Ganga village-Batt-Jote route which is also in poor condition.

The closure led deputy commissioner of Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) to issue traffic advisory on July 1. Redirecting traffic from Itanagar-Jote road via Ganga Lake to Ganga Batt PMGSY road. Blockades have been reported in four locations along this route. Despite Public Works Department (PWD) clearing major debris. The road remains unsafe.

The delay in clearing highway has sparked anger among residents of ICR and Sangdupota Circle. “Landslides occurred over a stretch of 2.9 km. It has been four days since this stretch was blocked. The road is still not safe for use. This exposes PWD's incompetence,” said resident of Poma.

In response to growing frustration Phurpa Tsering advisor to Minister of PWD (Northwest, Western and Central-A Zones) and Highways assured residents he would personally address the issue. He stated, “I will visit the highway along with engineers. I will ensure the road is safe for commuters.”

The condition of Ganga village-Batt PMGSY road alternative route, is equally concerning. Residents report this road is in bad shape. This adds to their woes. The situation highlights need for better infrastructure. Prompt action by authorities is essential to ensure safety and convenience of public.

The ongoing road closure. The inadequate condition of alternative routes underscores the challenges faced by people in this region. As monsoon season progresses there is urgent need for effective measures. These measures must prevent such incidents. Moreover, they should ensure maintenance of crucial roadways.

For now residents await the promised intervention by authorities. They hope for a swift resolution to restore normalcy in their daily commute. The situation has also prompted calls for long-term solutions. Specifically, to enhance resilience of state's infrastructure against natural calamities.