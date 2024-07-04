Meghalaya: KHADC to Fund Development Activities in Disputed Meghalaya-Assam Border Areas

SHILLONG: The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) has announced plans to fund development activities in disputed areas along Meghalaya-Assam border. This includes neighbouring Karbi Anglong region. Chief Executive Member (CEM) Pyniaid Sing Syiem revealed that he has communicated with his counterpart in Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC). This is to ensure that Assam does not hinder district council’s development initiatives in Khasi-inhabited villages within contentious Block II area.

Syiem emphasized the importance of maintaining peace in these areas. He underscored the necessity of respecting developmental efforts from both sides. One of first projects KHADC intends to initiate is construction of an ossuary at Ummat village in Ri-Bhoi district Along with construction of a building for Khadar Raid in central location like Umlaper.

Additionally traditional heads from Khadar Raid in Ri-Bhoi under Khyrim Syiemship have approached CEM to seek support for restoring their cultural heritage. They requested assistance in preserving traditions, language sacred groves, rituals traditional musical instruments and monoliths (mawbynna). These are remnants of elaborate funeral rituals practiced by Hynñiewtrep community. The traditional leaders also announced plans. They aim to organize a cultural festival in February 2025 to promote their culture and traditions. They have sought funding from KHADC.

In another development KHADC’s Executive Committee is awaiting report from the delimitation committee regarding the redrawing of constituency boundaries. CEM Pyniaid Sing Syiem stated they are relying on the committee's judgment. They anticipate the report's submission this month. This is as per the committee chairman's statement. The CEM mentioned that Members of District Council (MDCs) are eager for elections to be held promptly.

"We leave it to the wisdom of members of the delimitation committee." Syiem conveyed this sentiment to the media. He also expressed readiness for elections from their side. Initially scheduled earlier this year elections were postponed. This postponement was to allow the delimitation committee to complete its task.