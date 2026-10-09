Arunachal: Lecture series explores contemporary Hindi poetry at Pasighat college

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR, Oct 8: A professor lecture series on contemporary Hindi poetry, focusing on emerging trends, marginalised voices and critical perspectives, was organised at Jawaharlal Nehru College (JNC), Pasighat, in East Siang district on Thursday.

The programme was organised by the Central Hindi Directorate under the Union Education Ministry in collaboration with the college's Post Graduate Department of Hindi and Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC).

Dr Arundhati, subject expert and assistant professor at Satyawati College, University of Delhi, delivered the lecture. She spoke on various dimensions of contemporary Hindi poetry, including its trends and ideas, marginalised voices and criticism.

Dr H N Pandey, head of the Hindi department, introduced the resource person, while Vice-Principal Dr Leki Sitang and IQAC coordinator Dr Panda addressed the programme.

An interactive session followed, with students and faculty members participating in discussions with the resource person.

The programme provided students, research scholars and faculty members an opportunity to engage with contemporary Hindi poetry and its emerging trends and critical perspectives

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