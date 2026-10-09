Arunachal News

Preparations Underway for Buddha Relic Exposition in Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal Pradesh reviews security and logistics for Buddha relic exposition at Namsai’s Golden Pagoda from November 14–20, following displays at Tawang and Bomdila.
International Buddhist Confederation
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OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Preparations for the exposition of the sacred relics of Lord Buddha at the Golden Pagoda in Namsai district of Arunachal Pradesh from November 14 to 20 were reviewed during a meeting with the Advance Security Liaison (ASL) team of the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC) and the National Museum, New Delhi. The meeting reviewed security arrangements, prescribed protocols, inter-agency coordination, visitor management and logistics for the exposition.

The sacred relics will also be exhibited at Tawang from November 1 to 7 and Bomdila in West Kameng district from November 8 to 13 before moving to Namsai.

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