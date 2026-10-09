Preparations Underway for Buddha Relic Exposition in Arunachal Pradesh

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Preparations for the exposition of the sacred relics of Lord Buddha at the Golden Pagoda in Namsai district of Arunachal Pradesh from November 14 to 20 were reviewed during a meeting with the Advance Security Liaison (ASL) team of the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC) and the National Museum, New Delhi. The meeting reviewed security arrangements, prescribed protocols, inter-agency coordination, visitor management and logistics for the exposition.

The sacred relics will also be exhibited at Tawang from November 1 to 7 and Bomdila in West Kameng district from November 8 to 13 before moving to Namsai.

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