Rohit Singh Shines in Guwahati’s huge win in Nuruddin Senior Inter District Cricket Tournament

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Guwahati defeated Chirang by an Innings and 129 runs on the opening day of the Nuruddin Senior Inter District Cricket Tournament held at Goalpara on Monday. The star of the day was Rohit Singh of Guwahati who bagged 12 wickets in the match giving away only 32 runs.

Invited to bat, Chirang were bowled out 72 in the first innings. Rohit took 7-23. In reply Guwahati declared their first innings scoring 224-2. Subham Mandal and Pradyun Saikia scored half centuries. In the second innings Chirang bowled out paltry 23. Rohit finished 5-6.

Brief scores: Chirang Ist Innings 72, Sagar Das 21, Monjur Hassan 18, Rohit Singh 7/23, Kunal Sarma 3/8. Guwahati 1st innings 224/2 (Declared), Subham Mandal 70 no, Pradyun Saikia 66, Hrishikesh Tamuli 38 no, Chirang 2nd Innings 23, Rohit Singh 5/6, Kunal Sarma 2/5.

