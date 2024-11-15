Arunachal: Man killed wife, daughter, others, injured two in Seppa dist hospital

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: A man went berserk and killed his wife along with his daughter and another woman, at a hospital in Arunachal Pradesh’s East Kameng district Pradesh on Thursday, a police official said. Five people were also injured in the incident, including two seriously, the official said. The accused, identified as 45-year-old Nikam Sangbia from Sangbia village under Bameng constituency in the district, went on a rampage at the district hospital in Seppa, the district headquarters, attacking patients and bystanders, East Kameng Superintendent of Police (SP) Kamdam Sikhom said.

The incident took place when the man began assaulting people at random using a dao (machete) at the gynae ward of the hospital, prompting immediate police intervention. The attacker was finally subdued and taken into custody by the police, the SP said. The deceased were identified as Tade Sangbia (38) wife of the accused, his two-year-old daughter Nakia Sangbia and Pakha Welly (45), wife of Kokam Tallang, the official said. The officer in-charge of Seppa police station Inspector Minli Geyi also sustained severe injury while attempting to prevent the person from doing further harm, Sikhom said and added that Geyi along with the chowkidar of the hospital Fei Beyong, were shifted to Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) at Naharlagun, near here, for further treatment. “OC Geyi responded swiftly upon receiving the alert and tried to neutralize the attacker by aiming at his legs, but the assailant struck back, injuring the officer,” the SP said, adding the reason for the attack was not known. A case has been registered at Seppa police station and investigation is on to know the exact reason for the attack, the SP said.

Meanwhile, police have stepped up security measures in the district following the incident, the official added.

