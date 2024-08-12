Arunachal Minister Gabriel D. Wangsu Receives Warm Welcome in Kanubari, Unveils Vision for Statewide Agricultural Development

KANUBARI: Hundreds of people accorded a rousing welcome to the Minister of Agriculture and Allied, Gabriel D. Wangsu, on Saturday received a rousing welcome by the public at Kanubari. This is his maiden visit to the home constituency after his induction in the CM Pema Khandu led Government as a Cabinet Minister. Addressing the gathering, the Minister stated that as a cabinet minister he has been entrusted with more responsibility to look after the entire State. Also, he was busy making a concrete roadmap for the development of the entire State in consultation with his officers.

“When I was an MLA, I was fully devoted to the cause of my constituency. But now that I have been inducted as a Cabinet Minister of the State. I have more responsibilities and have to devote my time for the development of the entire state apart from my constituency hence the delay in visiting our constituency”, he said. He sought the cooperation of the people in delivering his best service as a Minister not only to the people of the district but to the entire state. He also informed that very soon the government is coming up with Agriculture and Horticulture policy which is under process of drafting.

“Until and unless we follow proper policy and operational guidelines, we will not be able to deliver our service to the last man at grass root level,” he said, adding that under the dynamic leadership of CM Pema Khandu, the departments of Agriculture and allied are going to implement concrete program and policy for sustainable livelihood of the farmers he added. Understanding the importance of agriculture, animal husbandry, horticulture, food and civil supplies and fisheries departments, he appealed to all the progressive farmers of the community to take up farming activities on a large scale and thereby setting an example for other people of the State.

Earlier, Commissioner for Agriculture Bidol Tayeng, while appreciating the people for their enthralling reception, termed Wangsu as the right person for the job adding that under his leadership the department is sure to grow further at rapid pace. He was also all praise for the beautiful bead works of Longding district and urged people to take up agriculture and horticulture as a means of livelihood instead of depending on government jobs for sustenance.

Meanwhile, Secretary for Horticulture Koj Rinya, informed that under the leadership of Wangsu, the department is going to establish a horticulture nursery spanning 20 hectares of land at Lawnu circle. She further informed that the state government for the first time has announced a 600 plus crore budget for agriculture and horticulture this year.

