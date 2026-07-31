Arunachal minister Nyato Dukam inaugurates resumed Pangsau Pass Border Haat

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ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Trade and Commerce Minister Nyato Dukam on Thursday inaugurated the resumed Border Haat at Pangsau Pass along the India-Myanmar border in Changlang district after a six-year hiatus.

Addressing the gathering, Dukam highlighted the importance of cross-border trade in boosting the local economy and urged traders and authorities to strengthen commercial activities. He also announced plans to develop a Land Port at Nampong to enhance regional trade and connectivity.

The inauguration was attended by public representatives, senior government officials, the Assam Rifles and a delegation from Myanmar. The state government said the resumed Border Haat would strengthen traditional trade, improve livelihoods, promote cultural ties and expand regulated commercial exchanges between the two neighbouring countries.

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