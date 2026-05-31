Three Northeastern States Launch SIR Process; Draft Rolls to Be Released July 5

IMPHAL/AIZAWL/GANGTOK: Booth Level Officers (BLOs) on Saturday began house-to-house visits in Manipur, Mizoram, and Sikkim as part of the Election Commission of India's (ECI) Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, being conducted in a phased manner across the country, officials said.

Election officials in the three Northeastern states said that the month-long door-to-door exercise would continue till June 28.

Prior to the launch of the field exercise, adequate training was imparted to all BLOs at the district level during the first phase of preparations.

According to election officials, after completion of the house-to-house visits and other necessary formalities, the draft electoral rolls would be published in the three states on July 5.

As per the ECI guidelines, July 1 has been fixed as the qualifying date for the SIR in Manipur, Mizoram, and Sikkim.

Manipur Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Arun Kumar Sinha said that in the second phase of the exercise, a total of 2,956 BLOs would visit households and distribute partially filled Enumeration Forms, in duplicate, to all existing electors.

"Electors are requested to provide the last SIR information and details relating to themselves or their relatives in the Enumeration Form. One copy of the filled-up Enumeration Form should be retained by the elector," Sinha told the media. (IANS)

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