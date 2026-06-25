Arunachal: Minister Wangki Lowang inaugurates gym for Tirap police, reviews stadium work

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Environment and Forest Minister Wangki Lowang on Wednesday inaugurated a gymnasium for police personnel in Tirap district and directed the executing agency to ensure timely completion of the under-construction Nehru Stadium at Khonsa while maintaining prescribed quality standards.

Inaugurating “The Tirap Police Gym”, Lowang said the facility would promote fitness, discipline and operational preparedness among police personnel, thereby enhancing their efficiency and capacity to serve the public.

He lauded the Tirap district police for taking the initiative to establish the gym for the welfare of the force. The inaugural programme was attended by Khonsa East MLA Wanglam Sawin, Additional Deputy Commissioner Namneet Singh, Superintendent of Police Aditya, and officials from the district administration and police department.

Later, the minister, accompanied by the MLA and the ADC, visited the ongoing Nehru Stadium construction site at Khonsa to assess the progress of the project.

During the inspection, he reviewed the status of the work and instructed the executing agency to complete the project within the stipulated timeframe while adhering to the standards laid down in the Detailed Project Report (DPR).

Lowang said the stadium, once completed, would emerge as an important sporting facility for the youth and residents of the district, providing a platform to nurture talent and promote sporting activities.

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