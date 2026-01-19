Arunachal Minister warns of strict action over delays in PMGSY, VVP road works

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Rural Works Department (RWD) Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona on Sunday issued a strong warning against delays in the execution of PMGSY and Vibrant Village Programme (VVP) roads, stressing that timely completion and quality execution would not be compromised. Chairing a circle-level review meeting on the progress of PMGSY and VVP road projects at Rupa circle in West Kameng district, Sona said roads under these schemes are extremely important for rural connectivity and public convenience and must be completed within the stipulated timeframe, officials said.

“These roads are lifelines for our villages. There can be no excuse for delays or poor workmanship,” he said. The minister underlined that the department has put in place a strict accountability mechanism to ensure smooth and transparent execution of works. “An agreement has already been executed between the department and the contractor or firm owner, wherein the contractor undertakes and guarantees completion of the work within the prescribed timeframe and as per the approved quality standards,” he said.

Making the government’s stand clear, Sona warned that non-performing contractors would face serious consequences.

“Any contractor who fails to complete the work on time will be terminated from the project and will be debarred from participating in future tenders,” he said, adding that such measures are necessary to protect public interest.

“Our focus remains on delivering durable infrastructure with transparency, efficiency and public consent,” the minister said, reiterating that quality road connectivity is central to the state’s development agenda and the welfare of rural communities.

