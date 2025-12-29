PMGSY Completes 25 Years, Hailakandi Marks Milestone with Special Programme

Addressing the gathering, Executive Engineer Shubendu Das presented an overview of the progress of PMGSY in Hailakandi district since its inception. He pointed out that the scheme was implemented in four phases across the country and has revolutionised the rural connectivity scenario. In Hailakandi district, around 387 kilometres of rural roads were constructed under Phase I, followed by 17 kilometres in Phase II and 95 kilometres in Phase III. In the current Phase-IV, around 202 km of rural roads will be constructed, for which provisions have already been made by the government.

Superintending Engineer Ajit Das, in his address, specifically placed special emphasis on the vast effects of PMGSY on rural development. He said, “The scheme has now resulted in bringing a positive effect on the rural economy with better access to markets, educational institutions, health facilities, and other important services. PMGSY has also contributed massively to the inclusion of inaccessible rural villages into the mainstream development scheme.”

Ajit Das also stated that PMGSY is one of the ‘most successful government programs’ in the country and remembered that it was a ‘dream scheme’ of the late Prime Minister Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The intention of the scheme, he said, is more than just building roads, but is to build connectivity that would help improve the lives of the rural people.