Arunachal ministers pay tribute to armed forces on Vijay Diwas

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh leaders on Tuesday paid rich tributes to the valour and sacrifice of the Indian Armed Forces on the occasion of Vijay Diwas, commemorating India’s historic victory in the 1971 war.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein led the tributes, recalling the courage and selfless service of the soldiers who upheld the nation’s honour and secured peace and freedom for future generations.

In his message, Mein said Vijay Diwas is a solemn reminder of the ‘unmatched courage, sacrifice and valour of the Indian Armed Forces who secured a historic victory in 1971 and upheld the honour of our nation’. Saluting the brave soldiers, he said their dedication and selfless service continue to ensure India’s sovereignty, peace and freedom. “We salute our brave soldiers whose dedication and selfless service ensure our sovereignty, peace and freedom,” the deputy chief minister said in a social media post.

He added that the day calls upon citizens to renew their commitment to unity, patriotism and the ideals for which the soldiers fought.

Home Minister Mama Natung also paid homage to the soldiers of 1971, remembering the ‘brave hearts who fought with courage and compassion to protect justice and humanity’.

He said their sacrifices are etched forever in India’s history and in the hearts of every Indian, expressing pride in the Armed Forces on the occasion of Vijay Diwas. Health and Family Welfare Minister Biyuram Wahge, in his message, said the day is a solemn occasion to remember and salute the bravery and sacrifice of the Armed Forces. He noted that their valour and determination in the 1971 war not only secured a historic victory but also liberated a nation and etched India’s courage permanently in history.

Across the state, Vijay Diwas was observed as a day of remembrance and gratitude, with leaders and citizens alike honouring the Armed Forces for their supreme sacrifice and reaffirming their resolve to uphold national unity, peace and patriotism.

