Arunachal: Ministry of Cooperation Releases ‘Margdarshika’ to Empower Rural Communities

Itanagar: As part of ambitious effort ‘Sahakar-se-Samriddhi’ of the Ministry of Cooperation, to empower rural communities economically by building a widespread cooperative ecosystem, the ministry in partnership with the Arunachal Pradesh government, NABARD and other key departments of the state, has released ‘Margdarshika’, a comprehensive guideline to coordinate the development of sustainable cooperatives.

In a bid to take forward the ‘Sahakar-se-Samriddhi’ vision under the ministry, a nationwide initiative is underway to establish multipurpose Primary Agriculture Credit Societies (mPACS)/LAMPS, as well as Dairy and Fishery Cooperative Societies, in every panchayat and village over the next five years.

In this connection, in Kamle district, a subcommittee under the District Cooperative Development Committee (DCDC), known as the Joint Working Committee (JWC), has been constituted.

The JWC will be chaired by the Additional Deputy Commissioner Raga, with the Assistant Registrar of Cooperative Societies (ARCS) serving as the member secretary. The JWC includes representatives from NABARD, Agriculture, Horticulture, Fisheries, ArSRLM, and other departments, focusing on a roadmap for district-wide cooperative growth.

