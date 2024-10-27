NABARD Guwahati GM Visits Majuli to Assess Integrated Tribal Development Programme and Support for Farmers

Majuli: The General Manager of the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) Guwahati Regional Office, accompanied by District Development Managers (DDM) from Jorhat and Majuli, visited Majuli on Saturday to understand the ongoing Integrated Tribal Development Programme (ITDP). The programme, currently in its first phase, is supporting 50 farmers in establishing fruit orchards under the WADI model to enhance tribal livelihoods through sustainable agriculture and economic self-sufficiency. The project envisions empowering 200 Mising Tribe families through fruit orchards (WADIs) and a handloom weaving centre.

During his visit, the General Manager toured several WADIs, observing the progress made by participating farmers and speaking with them to understand their experiences and needs. Following these interactions, the General Manager and DDM NABARD also met with representatives of the project’s Village Planning Committee (VPC) and the Project Level Tribal Development Committee (PTDC). The General Manager particularly encouraged women participants to take strong ownership of the project and emphasized the importance of consistent care for the WADIs.

In addition to the field visit, a Project Monitoring and Implementation Committee (PMIC) meeting was held to discuss the project’s progress and future plans. Attendees included the General Manager, DDM, senior representatives from the Majuli district administration, including the Senior Agricultural Development Officer, Superintendent of the Handloom Department, PNB Bank Manager, and executive members of Ayang Trust, the Project Implementing Agency (PIA), as well as representatives from the VPC and PTDC.

The PMIC meeting provided a platform to evaluate the program’s advancements, assess ongoing support, and encourage Ayang Trust to continue leading the project toward its objectives of community empowerment and agricultural resilience.

