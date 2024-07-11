Meghalaya Chief Minister Highlights Climate Change Impact and Flooding Challenges in Garo Hills

SHILLONG: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma recently addressed pressing climate change challenges faced by Meghalaya. He cited sharp shifts in temperatures and variations in rainfall intensity and quantity. His remarks came after an inspection tour of flood-affected Garo Hills. He witnessed firsthand the devastation caused by recent flooding. The low-lying plain belt areas have been particularly hard hit. Approximately 32000 residents have been affected in recent weeks.

The flooding in Garo Hills has been exacerbated by swelling of the Brahmaputra River due to heavy rains in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and surrounding regions. The year 2024 has presented additional difficulties due to alternating El Nino and La Nina weather phenomena. These atmospheric and oceanic conditions have led to global fluctuations in temperature and precipitation. This further complicates Meghalaya's climate woes.

Chief Minister Sangma emphasized that it is not merely the quantity but also the intensity of rainfall that has changed. The state is now experiencing more frequent cloud bursts and heavy rainfall events. "To adapt to all of this is not very simple" he stated, acknowledging the complexity of the situation.

In anticipation of these climatic changes Meghalaya government has been proactive. The state conducted several preparatory meetings over the past three to four months. These meetings were chaired by the Chief Minister, to strategize for potential weather-related emergencies. These meetings were part of the government's broader efforts. They aimed to brace for the predicted El Nino-La Nina trends and their associated impacts.

During his address Sangma also responded to inquiries about the ongoing dredging of the Brahmaputra River. This is a central government project. It is aimed at mitigating flood risks. He explained that the project is still underway and has yet to yield the anticipated benefits. "The impact hoped for will not be realized until the project is completed" he noted underscoring the need for continued patience and effort.

As Meghalaya contends with these environmental challenges the state's leadership remains committed to adapting. They are determined to find solutions. These solutions aim to safeguard its communities from the growing threats posed by climate change.