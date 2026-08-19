Arunachal MP nominated as member of Petroleum Ministry Consultative Committee

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ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Rajya Sabha MP Tai Tagak was nominated as a member of the official Consultative Committee for the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, officials said on Tuesday.

The committee, headed by Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, provides a platform for MPs to discuss policies, programmes and key issues concerning the petroleum and natural gas sector.

Tagak's inclusion is expected to provide an opportunity to raise issues concerning Arunachal Pradesh and the wider Northeast, particularly those related to energy infrastructure, exploration and development of natural resources.

Tagak, a senior BJP leader, was elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Arunachal Pradesh earlier this year.

State Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein welcomed his nomination and congratulated him on the new responsibility, describing it as recognition of Tagak's experience and commitment to public service.

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