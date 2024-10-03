Arunachal: Nabam Vivek inaugurates provisional ILP counter at Gumto Check Gate

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: Doimukh MLA Nabam Vivek on Wednesday inaugurated a provisional inner line permit (ILP) counter at Gumto check gate. The counter, which will be issuing provisional passes for 15 days only, will be manned by the staff of Gumto circle office. After inaugurating the counter, Vivek said the objective behind the establishment of the counter is to facilitate visitors for procuring provisional ILPs.

“However care should be taken to issue the provisional ILPs after proper verification of documents, to prevent the anti–social elements from entering the district,” he said while urging officials at the check gates to be vigil.

As per the Bengal Eastern Regulation Act, 1873, non-indigenous people have to possess travel documents, ILP to enter into the state as Arunachal Pradesh is purely a tribal state which is protected under law.

Papum Pare deputy commissioner Jiken Bomjen, Doimukh SDO Kipa Raja, Gumto circle officer Afa Phassang, and Doimukh police station officer in-charge Simi Phassang accompanied the MLA.

Also Read: Arunachal: 283 people found violating ILP regulations

Also Watch: