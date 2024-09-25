Arunachal: 14 villages in Papum Pare district identified for PMJUGA

Itanagar: The Papum Pare district administration in Arunachal Pradesh has identified 14 villages under Pradhan Mantri Jantatiya Unnat Gramme Abhiyan (PMJUGA) for improving the socio-economic conditions of tribal people living in these villages.

The selected villages are Kokila-Nyishi, PTC Banderdewa, Chimpu, Ganga, Lobi Dariya, Model Village, Lekhi, Riyub, Yupia, Doimukh, Emchi, Durpa-I, Deep, and Kakoi.

The PMJUGA envisages to improve the quality of the lives of the 2,510 tribal households (according to the 2011 census) of these villages by developing infrastructure, which includes providing pucca houses, improving road and digital connectivity, and enhancing health, nutrition, and educational facilities in tribal areas.

The program also seeks to economically empower these communities through skill development, sustainable farming on forest lands, promoting tribal products through tribal marketing centres, and providing financial support for tourism through tribal homestays.

It also aims at saturation of more than 63,000 tribal majority villages across the country with 25 interventions, which will be implemented by 17 line departments. Each ministry/department will be responsible for implementation of the scheme related to it in a time-bound manner through funds allocated to them under the Development Action Plan for Scheduled Tribes (DAPST) in the next five years.

