Arunachal: National Lok Adalat Settles 202 Cases Worth Over Rs 2.38 Crore

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ITANAGAR: As many as 202 cases involving a settlement amount of more than Rs 2.38 crore were disposed of during the National Lok Adalat held across Arunachal Pradesh a day ago, officials said The day-long event was organised under the aegis of the Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA) in coordination with District Legal Services Authorities (DLSAs) to provide an expeditious and cost-effective mechanism for the amicable settlement of disputes.

A total of 26 Lok Adalat benches were constituted across the state, including at the high court and district courts, an APSLSA official said on Sunday. During the proceedings, 2,016 cases were taken up, of which 202 were settled through mutual consent, including pending cases that had been lingering for over two years.

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