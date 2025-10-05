Arunachal: NCC’s inter-group innovation contest inspires cadets to build a ‘Viksit Bharat’

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: In a push to channel the creative energy of youth toward nation-building, the 1st Arunachal Pradesh Battalion NCC, under the Ex GP HQ Tezpur and NCC Directorate NER, is hosting a four-day inter-group idea & innovation competition at NIT Jote, near here, from October 3 to 6, next.

The initiative aims to cultivate innovation, problem-solving, and entrepreneurial skills among NCC cadets in line with the Centre’s “Atmanirbhar Bharat” vision and the goal of building a “Viksit Bharat” by 2047.

A total of 84 participants from nine group headquarters across the Northeast region are competing in this prestigious event, which provides a platform for showcasing ideas that may later be presented at the national level competition in January next year.

The event seeks to inspire cadets to brainstorm and collaborate on groundbreaking solutions to modern challenges while fostering leadership and civic responsibility.

The competition features three key categories, labs to market, ideas for social uplift, and innovation for sustainability, focusing on bridging academia and industry, developing scalable and inclusive solutions, and promoting sustainability and a green economy.

Cadets are also encouraged to take an active role in implementing their ideas within communities through awareness campaigns and volunteer initiatives.

In addition to the main event, participants will engage in an innovation quiz and extempore speech competition, designed to enhance their ability to think critically and perform confidently under pressure, qualities that will serve them in their professional and personal growth.

The competition was inaugurated by Brig Prashant Chauhan, who graced the occasion as the chief guest.

Extending heartfelt thanks, Col Samudra Vijay Sarma, Commanding Officer of 1st AP Bn NCC, expressed deep appreciation to Prof Mohan V Aware, director of NIT Jote, for providing the institute’s infrastructure for the event.

He also acknowledged the vital contributions of Capt Dr Achyuth Sarkar (assistant professor, CSE, NIT), Lt Dr Preetisudha Meher (head, ECE, NIT), and CTO Aswini Kumar Patra (assistant professor, CSE, NERIST) for their support in organising the programme.

