Arunachal Pradesh: NCC Cadets Play Key Role in Successful Conduct of ZFM

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The 12th edition of the Ziro Music Festival (ZMF) concluded on Sunday with a vital contribution from the 1st Arunachal Pradesh Battalion NCC, which successfully carried out a weeklong social service and community development camp at Ziro under the aegis of the NCC NER directorate, Shillong. Over 140 cadets drawn from different educational institutions of the state participated in the camp, which was held from September 23 to 29.

Their primary role was to assist in traffic and crowd management, extend emergency support, and coordinate operations before and during the festival, ensuring smooth conduct of the popular event that draws thousands of visitors each year. NCC officials said the cadets acted as an important link between responders and attendees, thereby improving rapid response capabilities at the festival.

“Such events provide cadets with a practical training ground to put their learning into action,” an officer noted, adding that the initiative enhanced leadership skills and prepared young volunteers for future responsibilities in public service.

The cadets also gained exposure to the rich cultural vibrance of the Apatani tribe while serving the community, making the camp both a learning experience and a cultural exchange. Through their dedicated service, they demonstrated discipline, diligence and responsiveness, qualities central to the NCC’s ethos of unity and discipline. Organizers of the festival and local community leaders widely appreciated the NCC’s involvement, describing it as a model of youth engagement in large-scale events. Their contribution not only ensured the safety and comfort of visitors but also reinforced the role of young volunteers in shaping safer, more participatory communities. The cadets, in turn, benefited from hands-on experience in crisis communication, real-time problem solving, teamwork, and leadership under pressure. Officials observed that such opportunities would serve them well in their future endeavours, making them more resilient, confident, and committed citizens.

Also Read: NDC delegation pays tribute to 1962 war heroes in Arunachal