Arunachal: NCPCR Chairperson Urges Priority Action on Child Domestic Labour in Arunachal Pradesh

ITANAGAR: The Chairperson of National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) Priyank Kanoongo, taken serious note of employment of children as domestic help in Arunachal Pradesh. He urges concerned authorities to address issue as priority.

During an interdepartmental meeting on Friday Kanoongo reviewed state's measures for child rights protection. He directed all stakeholder departments to ensure implementation of relevant laws policies and programs. He stressed importance of coordinated approach. Departments must work together. This is essential to safeguard rights of divyangjan (differently-abled) children.

“Coordinated action required among departments like Social Justice, Empowerment & Tribal Affairs (SJETA). Education and Health also must ensure that divyangjan children are not deprived of their rights” Kanoongo said.

The meeting featured department-wise presentations on steps and measures taken to protect child rights in Arunachal Pradesh NCPCR Member Secretary Rupali Banerjee Singh, Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) Chairperson Ratan Anya and other APSCPCR members attended session. Officers from various departments including Education Labour & Employment, Urban Development. Home SJETA, Health & Family Welfare Information Technology, Panchayati Raj and Rural Development were also present.

Kanoongo’s directives aim to ensure a holistic and effective approach to child rights protection in the state. He emphasized need for strict enforcement of child labor laws and better coordination among different governmental departments to address challenges faced by children particularly those from vulnerable sections of society.

The meeting organized in collaboration with APSCPCR and Department of Women & Child Development (DIPRO). It highlighted importance of interdepartmental collaboration for welfare of children in state. The NCPCR chairperson's visit was pivotal. Subsequent review expected to bolster efforts to eliminate child labor and enhance overall protection and development of children in Arunachal Pradesh.

This initiative underscores commitment of NCPCR to ensure that children's rights are upheld nationwide. Special focus on those in vulnerable situations and the directives from Kanoongo are significant step towards achieving this in Arunachal Pradesh.