Meghalaya High Court Directs NHAI to Report on Condition of NH-6

SHILLONG: Meghalaya High Court instructed National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to submit status report on current condition of National Highway-6 specifically Jowai-Ratacherra stretch in East Jaintia Hills. The directive came from division bench comprising Chief Justice S Vaidyanathan and Justice Wanlura Diengdoh. They were hearing public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Kynjaimon Amse.

During recent hearing, Amse’s lawyer Suraj Panthi, highlighted severe deterioration of highway. He emphasized that heavy rains and potential cyclonic storms in June and July would worsen situation. Posing significant risks to motorists. Pedestrians and other road users. Panthi urged immediate attention to ensure safety of all.

In response High Court. In its order, allowed NHAI's counsel time to determine road's condition and address necessary repairs. “Learned counsel for NHAI is permitted to file status report on or before next date of hearing” stated court.

The repair work on Jowai-Ratacherra section of NH-6 spanning 102.225 km, is managed by two contractors. Purbanchal Buildtech Pvt Ltd and Dhar Constructions Company. Following court's directive NHAI reportedly began filling potholes with gravel stones and efforts to combat are ongoing.

The deteriorating condition of NH-6 has sparked significant local unrest. Since June 19, residents of East Jaintia Hills initiated indefinite blockade of highway. This blockade is led by Joint Action Committee. Villagers from Tongseng Kuliang, Pyrtakuna Umkiang, Donaskur Donaumbluh, Ratacherra and Malidor have participated. They prevent any movement along this crucial route linking Assam Mizoram and Tripura.

This blockade marks fourth major protest by Narpuh Elaka residents against the highway's poor state. Years of neglect left the road severely damaged. The rainy season has only made large sections muddy and impassable which exacerbates the already dire situation.

The High Court’s demand for status report from NHAI underscores urgency of addressing the road's condition by balancing legal oversight with grassroots advocacy ensures safer travel for all.