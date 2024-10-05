Arunachal: NERIST Conducts Interaction Programme with Farmers in Bana Village

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: The agriculture engineering department of North East Regional Institute of Science & Technology (NERIST), conducted a four-day interaction programme with the farmers at Bana village in East Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh, in collaboration with the village council on Thursday.

As many as 50 farmers participated in the programme, which is sponsored by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) through AICRP on ESAAS, NERIST Centre.

The programme aimed at establishing connections between farmers, research institutes and state government officials, a press release informed here on Friday. Its primary focus was to showcase various improved technologies, including women-friendly tools and equipment, designed to reduce labour and increase farmers’ incomes.

The programme was inaugurated by Lo-Bana ZPM Mije Degio, who in his address emphasized the importance of acquiring knowledge through training and applying it in practical scenarios.

Faculty from the department Prof K N Dewangan in his address, stressed on the importance of adopting appropriate technology with the right knowledge during the program.

Joint programme officer Surya Chhetry, through an audio-visual medium, gave insight on ergonomically improved hand tools and equipment tailored for hilly regions. He also demonstrated several tools and equipment during the programme.

Also Read: Arunachal Pradesh: ‘TechExplore 1.0’ begins at Rajiv Gandhi Government Polytechnic College

Also Watch: