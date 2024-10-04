Arunachal Pradesh: ‘TechExplore 1.0’ begins at Rajiv Gandhi Government Polytechnic College

OUR CORRESpondent

Itanagar: The inaugural Inter Polytechnic College Meet (IPCM), TechExplore 1.0, kicked off on Thursday at Rajiv Gandhi Government Polytechnic College. The three-day event, organised by the Arunachal Pradesh State Council for Technical Education (APSCTE), brings together six polytechnic colleges from across the state.

Advisor to the Education Minister and MLA Mutchu Mithi addressed the gathering, emphasizing the commitment of the central and state governments to providing necessary support to students. He encouraged students to reach out to the government for assistance and assured them of their support.

Education commissioner Amjad Tak highlighted the immense opportunities available for students in Arunachal Pradesh and urged them to seize the moment. He expressed hope that TechExplore would be a successful event.

NERIST director Narendranath S delivered an inspiring speech, emphasizing the importance of hard work as the key to success. He encouraged students to continuously strive for excellence and embrace new challenges.

In his address, Higher and Technical Education deputy director (technical) Sanjay Bengia underscored the importance of uniting polytechnic colleges in a single platform.

Bengia explained that the IPCM aims to create a collaborative environment where students and faculty can exchange ideas and learn from each other. Bengia also highlighted the government’s efforts to promote technical and skill education in India.

The IPCM features a variety of events, including robo wars, quiz titans, slow scooty race, treasure hunt, and college promotion reels. These competitions provide a platform for students to showcase their talents and creativity.

Hydropower Development Corporation Limited chairman and managing director Toko Onuj also spoke at the event.

Also Read: Proposal approved to register Arunachal Pradesh State Council for Technical Education under NCVET

Also Watch: