Arunachal: NHRC Orders Speedy Investigation into Lokhi Wangsu's Death

ITANAGAR: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has instructed the Superintendent of Police (SP) in Dibrugarh Assam, to expedite the investigation into death of Lokhi Wangsu a native of Ngaitong in Arunachal Pradesh's Tirap district. Wangsu was allegedly fatally shot by Assam Forest Battalion personnel. He was searching for his lost cow in Towang reserved forest area on September 18, 2023.

In a recent directive, the NHRC emphasized the urgency of the case. It requested an updated status report within eight weeks. The commission highlighted the slow progress of the investigation. The initial status report received in February indicated the Investigating Officer (IO) had collected the post-mortem report He had seized evidence. However he was still awaiting the ballistic and viscera reports from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Assam.

The NHRC's concern stems from report submitted on November 16 2023. In this report, the Dibrugarh SP detailed that two First Information Reports (FIRs) had been filed concerning Wangsu's death. These FIRs were based on written information from the Range Forest Officer of Joypur and a complaint from Wangsu's father. Despite these FIRs the investigation remains incomplete.

Moreover, the NHRC expressed its frustration over the lack of response from Assam's Environment & Forest Additional Chief Secretary. It also noted the absence of a report from the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests. The commission had previously directed these officials to submit comprehensive report on Wangsu's death The NHRC received no response to date. This lack of response persisted even after a reminder was issued in December last year.

Taking serious note of this non-compliance the NHRC warned that coercive action under Section 13 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993 might be initiated against the unresponsive officials. They reiterated the importance of accountability. Transparency in the investigation process is crucial. The commission urged the forest department officials to comply with the directives within the stipulated eight weeks.