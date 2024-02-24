National Human Rights Commission Special Monitor Balkrishan Goel visits Tokolai Bebejia L P School in Nagaon

Nagaon: National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Special Monitor Balkrishan Goel on Thursday visited the Tukulai Bebejia Lower Primary School situated at Nagaon and interacted with the students and staff taking stock of the infrastructure, educational facilities, midday meal and the overall environment of the school.

Accompanied by Additional District Commissioner (Social Welfare) Phyllis V L H Hrangchal, DCPO Anjali Arya, Goel and other concerned officials also interacted with some of the parents and guardians of the students taking their views about the functioning of the school. He then visited the Bhogeswari Phukanani Civil Hospital, Nagaon in his next step of inspection.

Goel, reviewed the OPD services provided by the hospital, ease of navigation in the reception area, the mortuary facility among others. He particularly took stock of the medical services and facilities available in the hospital and interacted with the Superintendent, other doctors and nursing staff regarding service delivery and any grievances or issues that they may be facing. He specially interacted with ICU patients and enquired about their health, the quality of meals provided by the hospital and the quality of medical service. Goel mentioned that efforts were being made by the NHRC to prevent any form of violation of human rights and towards this end he instructed the hospital authorities to practice utmost sensitivity in dealing with patients and visitors to the hospital especially in cases of differently-abled persons and senior citizens. Later, Goel also visited the State Home for Women and Children, Nagaon.

