Arunachal: NMC Approves Increase in MBBS Seats at TRIHMS in Naharlagun

ITANAGAR: In a landmark decision aimed at bolstering medical education infrastructure in Arunachal Pradesh the National Medical Commission (NMC) has granted approval. The approval is for notable expansion in MBBS seats. At Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) located in Naharlagun, the seat capacity is now raised to 100. This move represents significant stride towards enhancing healthcare education. Opportunities within region are thereby expanded.

Expressing his enthusiasm Chief Minister Pema Khandu took to Twitter to share the news. He stated "I am extremely delighted to share that the National Medical Commission has increased MBBS seats to 100." Naharlagun will now have more students from Arunachal Pradesh. These students will pursue their medical studies at one of best colleges in country."

The decision is expected to create positive impact by offering enhanced academic prospects for aspiring medical students in Arunachal Pradesh. "Team Arunachal is steadfast in their resolve to provide better academic avenues to those aspiring to join medical services. This will result in pool of our own doctors. They will serve the people of the state and the country more effectively.” added Chief Minister Khandu.

This expansion is strategically aimed at improving the quality and accessibility of medical education in Arunachal Pradesh. It ensures more students have opportunity to receive top-tier medical training. This without the need to leave the state. It is anticipated to not only attract local talent but also contribute significantly to healthcare sector. It will produce a cadre of well-trained medical professionals. These professionals will be dedicated to serving the community.

TRIHMS renowned for its commitment to excellence in medical education and healthcare services is poised to play crucial role in shaping future of healthcare in region. The increase in MBBS seats underscores government's dedication. This strengthens healthcare infrastructure. It addresses demand for skilled medical professionals in Arunachal Pradesh.

With this development TRIHMS is set to emerge as prominent center for medical education in northeastern region. It offers students state-of-the-art facilities. It provides conducive learning environment. The expansion aligns with efforts to elevate healthcare standards. This includes services and medical research. Ultimately, this benefits local population. It also impacts broader healthcare landscape.