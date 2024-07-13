Arunachal offers huge potential for geothermal energy, says Science & Technology Minister Dasanglu Pul

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Science & Technology Minister Dasanglu Pul has said that the state offers huge potential for geothermal energy as an alternate source of green energy.

Geothermal energy will secure future energy security of India including critical minerals, which are still untapped for its utilisation, Pul said during a meeting at the Oil India Limited (OIL) Corporation Headquarters in Noida on Friday.

She urged OIL to forge coordinated efforts and share expertise between the state government and OIL to successfully tap the geothermal energy potential of the region to enhance energy security and also to contribute sustainable development and disaster preparedness in the seismologically active Northeastern part of India.

Oil India Ltd chairman and also chief managing director Dr. Ranjit Rath disclosed that OIL has taken up a collaboration project with BPCL and HPCL to expand natural gas pipelines in Arunachal Pradesh, ensuring a 24x7 supply to every household. He emphasized that investment in exploration is crucial for the sustained growth of the nation.

Oil Executive Director (E&D), Saloma Yomdo stressed the importance of diversifying into geothermal energy and critical minerals exploration as the company has expertise in exploration and production techniques.

The OIL has experience having drilled up to 6000 meters depth, he said this would help in the exploration and production of geothermal energy including the critical minerals in Arunachal Pradesh.

Centre for Earth Sciences and Himalayan Studies director Tana Tage presented recent details on the findings and progress made during the investigation and feasibility studies of geothermal energy by the Centre. He said hot springs survey and investigation were carried out in four districts of the state.

Tawang district has promising potential for geothermal energy for generating electricity and other applications like space heating and cooling and drying of perishable food items, Tage added.

