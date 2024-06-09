Arunachal Pradesh: Schools asked to increase enrollment in Tawang district

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Zila Parishad Chairperson of Tawang district Leki Gombu has asked the schools under Jang sub-division of the district, to increase enrollment of students by finding out the left out children in their villages.

Participating in a review meeting of academic performances of the schools chaired by him, the ZPC asked the school authorities to encourage the parents to send their children to government schools where every facility from sanitary napkins, free uniforms, textbooks and midday meal are provided.

Gombu also assured the schools for the upgradation of infrastructure if needed. Jang additional deputy commissioner Hakraso Kri lamented that despite good infrastructure in every government school with qualified and trained teachers, the outcome of results is not satisfactory.

The meeting concluded with formation of a structural monitoring committee wherein, the village education committee (VEC) at the village level which already exist would now be monitored by circle level education committee (CLEC) headed by concerned administrative officers.

At the sub division level the education committee was also formed involving government officers and ZPMs to oversee the overall scenario of education in the sub division including both welfare of teachers and students.

