Arunachal Pradesh: Capital Police arrest one drug peddler, seize 9.7gm heroin

A CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The Itanagar Capital Police, arrested one drug peddler, Tare Nyibe, and recovered 9.7gms of suspected heroin from his possession from a city hotel. Nyibe belongs to Taliha circle under Upper Subansiri district.

SDPO, Kenge Dirchi, told reporters that, on July 10, the police received information that the accused was in plan to sell the contraband substance at Hotel Kosing, Itanagar. Subsequently, a team of police raided the hotel room and apprehended the accused.

He said that the entire process of raid, search and seizure in the hotel was made in presence of the executive magistrate (EAC) and independent witness. During the search, the police recovered 28 plastic vials containing 3.3gms of Heroin and cash of Rs. 4100/- from the possession of the accused. “On further interrogation the accused revealed that he had concealed a large amount of contraband substance drug at his shop, located at Lobi, Niti-Vihar. Upon searching the shop, another 67 plastic vials containing 6.4 grams of heroin drugs were recovered,” he added.

During the search in the shop, the team was accompanied by a Special Judicial Magistrate. He said a case under section 21(b) of NDPS Act has been registered and the accused has been put behind bars. “The entire operation was carried out under the overall supervision of Capital SP Rohit Rajbir Singh,” he said.

The team of police was Deputy S.P. Kengo Dirchi, and accompanied by OC K. Yangfo, Sub Inspector (SI) Padam Padi, Samuel Ngupok, Head Constable (HC) Marki Kamgo and Constables (CT), Nabam Chakum, Tayo Bodo, Wangchu Robi and others.

