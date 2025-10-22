Arunachal: One killed as vehicle plunges into river in Papum Pare

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: A 25-year-old man was killed when the vehicle he was driving plunged into a river near Hoj in Papum Pare district of Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday morning, police said.

The incident occurred around 7 AM, Papum Pare (Rural) SDPO Radhe Obing, said. Police personnel, assisted by local residents, retrieved the body and the vehicle from the river shortly after the accident, the official informed.

The deceased has been identified as Amir Hussain (25), a resident of Nowboicha in Lakhimpur district of Assam, who was working as a private driver in Itanagar, the SDPO said.

The official added that the Doimukh Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation to determine the cause of the mishap. The family of the deceased has been informed, and officials are completing all legal formalities related to the case, he added.

